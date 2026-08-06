Rajshahi University forms committee to investigate staff linked to Awami League
The Rajshahi University authorities have formed an investigation committee to examine allegations that several faculty members have been involved in "secret activities" linked to the Awami League, whose activities have been banned in the country.
The five-member committee has been instructed to submit its report as soon as possible.
The university said that if the allegations are substantiated, the individuals concerned could face disciplinary action, including compulsory retirement, dismissal from service or termination of employment.
An official order signed by Acting Registrar Professor Iftikharul Alam Masud was issued on Wednesday night. The university's Public Relations Office later released the information in a press statement.
According to the official order, information recently obtained from various media outlets and other sources indicates that 404 teachers from 22 public universities have allegedly maintained covert contact with former Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina, who was removed from office, and the banned Awami League.
The order states that the names of several faculty members currently serving at Rajshahi University also appear on the list. The university has therefore established the committee to determine which faculty members, if any, are involved.
The university appointed Professor Md Rezaul Karim of the department of Biochemistry and Molecular Biology as chair of the committee.
The other members are Professor Md Golam Sadik of the department of Pharmacy, Professor Mohammad Amirul Islam of the department of Biochemistry and Molecular Biology, and Professor Md Anisur Rahman of the department of Zoology.
Professor Md Gias Uddin Ahmed of the department of Agronomy and Agricultural Extension will serve as the committee's member secretary.
Speaking to Prothom Alo, Acting Registrar Professor Iftikharul Alam Masud said, "The investigation committee has been formed under the leadership of a Syndicate member. The committee's meeting has been scheduled for tomorrow (today, Thursday)."