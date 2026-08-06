Rajshahi University forms committee to investigate staff linked to Awami League

The Rajshahi University authorities have formed an investigation committee to examine allegations that several faculty members have been involved in "secret activities" linked to the Awami League, whose activities have been banned in the country.

The five-member committee has been instructed to submit its report as soon as possible.

The university said that if the allegations are substantiated, the individuals concerned could face disciplinary action, including compulsory retirement, dismissal from service or termination of employment.