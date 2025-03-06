Consensus commission
Letters sent to political parties seeking their opinions on reform
The national consensus commission has sent a spreadsheet to political parties, seeking their specific opinions on key recommendations made by six reform commissions.
The parties have been asked to submit their responses by 13 March, following which the commission will initiate separate discussions with them.
According to sources, the commission sent letters, signed by commission vice president Professor Ali Riaz, to the political parties and attached a spreadsheet of key recommendations in tabular format. The parties have been asked to indicate their position on each recommendation by selecting one of three options -- agree, disagree, or partially agree.
Besides, the parties have been asked to provide opinions on the timeline and method of implementing each of the reforms. The provided alternatives include enactment through an ordinance before the election, a referendum before the election, a referendum after the election, a constituent assembly, constitutional amendments after the election, or legislation through the newly elected parliament and the constituent assembly. There is also a box for making comments other than the alternatives.
Monir Haider, special assistant to the chief adviser, is coordinating the communication between the consensus commission and the political parties. While talking to Prothom Alo, he said the spreadsheet has been delivered to 32 political parties and alliances. They came to know that the spreadsheet was received successfully by the political parties by Thursday morning.
According to the BNP sources, the party received the letter of the consensus commission and will provide their opinions after discussion on party forums. Matiur Rahman Akand, publicity secretary of the Jamaat-e-Islami, also confirmed to Prothom Alo about receiving the letter on Thursday.
According to sources, the recommendations in discussion include enacting laws to ensure political consensus and transparency in the appointment of the chief election commissioner and other election commissioners, establishing a permanent national constitutional council for appointments to constitutional bodies, limiting the prime minister’s tenure to two terms, and restricting a twice-elected prime minister from contesting for the presidency.
Among other recommendations are barring an individual from simultaneously holding the positions of party chief, prime minister, and parliament leader, creating an upper house in parliament with 100 seats allotted proportionally, creating a lower house of parliament with 400 directly elected representatives, keeping 100 lower house seats reserved for women and holding elections to these seats through a direct rotational vote, electing a non-partisan, honest, qualified, and renowned person as president.
Also, the recommendations include holding local government elections before national polls, holding the election commission accountable, and amending legal provisions to bar individuals accused of crimes against humanity from contesting parliamentary elections.