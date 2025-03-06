Letters sent to political parties seeking their opinions on reform

The national consensus commission has sent a spreadsheet to political parties, seeking their specific opinions on key recommendations made by six reform commissions.

The parties have been asked to submit their responses by 13 March, following which the commission will initiate separate discussions with them.

According to sources, the commission sent letters, signed by commission vice president Professor Ali Riaz, to the political parties and attached a spreadsheet of key recommendations in tabular format. The parties have been asked to indicate their position on each recommendation by selecting one of three options -- agree, disagree, or partially agree.