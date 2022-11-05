We want to return to 1972's constitution: Anisul Huq

Law minister Anisul Huq on Saturday said that the government has brought back many things of the Constitution of 1972 through the 15th amendment and is now working to get back the original constitution, reports BSS.

"Through the 15th amendment, we got back much of the original constitution of 1972. We tried to get more things back through the 16th amendment, which is now a sub-judicial matter. We are thinking about it since we want to get back the original constitution of 1972," he said.

The law minister added: "The party (Awami League) and the government will decide when and how it will be done in terms of which reality".