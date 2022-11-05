We want to return to 1972's constitution: Anisul Huq

Anisul made the remarks replying to a question from journalists after attending a seminar, marking the Bangladesh Constitution Day, organized by Bangladesh Institute of Law and International Affairs (BILIA) in the city's Dhanmondi area, said a press release.
BILIA chairperson Barrister Amir-Ul Islam presided over the seminar while justice (retd) AHM Shamsuddin Choudhury Manik, National Human Rights Commission (NHRC) former chairman Professor Mizanur Rahman and professor Sheikh Hafizur Rahman of Dhaka University spoke at the event, among others.
Responding to another question regarding the non-implementation of Article 96(2) of the Constitution or the 16th amendment, the law minister said a review petition is pending in the Appellate Division of the Supreme Court in this regard.
Hopefully, the hearing of this review petition will be completed within a few days, the law minister said, adding, “We will act according to the Supreme Court's verdict in this regard.”
Speaking about the relevancy of keeping the Article 70 of the Constitution intact, he said, a partisan lawmaker takes part in elections to implement a manifesto of a specific political party.
Therefore, if the ruling party moves any bill in parliament to implement its manifesto and treasury bench lawmaker casts vote against the bill, it ultimately go against the mandate, which he or she made during the election campaign, Anisul said.
But an independent candidate can cast vote as per his or her wish, he added.
Regarding Khaleda's release, the law minister said the government has no plan still now to send her to jail before the next election.
"However, the prime minister (Sheikh Hasina) clarified the matter in her speech, if (BNP) does excesses . . .," he said, adding that the executive order can be used or extended at any time.
Responding to a question regarding whether any appeal will be lodged to the High Court for increasing the sentence of Tarique Rahman in the 21 August grenade attack case, Anisul said, “Wait and see what happens.”