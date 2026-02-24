On his final day, prosecutor accuses Tajul of corruption, Tajul calls claims ‘false’

On the day of his removal as chief prosecutor of the International Crimes Tribunal, Mohammad Tajul Islam faced allegations of corruption and irregularities from fellow prosecutor BM Sultan Mahmud.

He alleged that a syndicate led by Tajul had turned the “chair of the chief prosecutor” into a tool for making money.

On Monday, a Facebook post titled “Settlement trading and approver drama at the tribunal: Why must Tajul Islam step down?” was published from an account named Kazi Mostafizur Rahman Ahad. Prosecutor Sultan Mahmud made two comments under the post, accusing Tajul Islam and prosecutor Gazi Monawar Hossain Tamim of corruption.

Sultan Mahmud also questioned the decision to make former inspector general of police Chowdhury Abdullah Al-Mamun and former sub-inspector of Ashulia police station Sheikh Abzalul Haque approvers (state witnesses).