Two iconic buildings: Glaring example of 'wastage'

The National Science and Technology Complex in Agargaon is behind the building of election commission. The construction work of this building started in 2014 and finished by 2019. A total of Tk 2.22 billion (222 crore) has been spent for the construction of this building.

The building was built to provide a platform for scientists in the country as well as to transfer the science and technology ministry from the secretariat. But after the construction of the building, the officials and employees of the ministry are not interested to go there.

Upon trying to find the reason behind the reluctance in moving into the newly constructed building, it was revealed that the officials and the employees of these two organisations fear that they will be detached from the secretariat if they move out from there. Their facilities centering the secretariat will be disrupted. On the other hand, one influential quarter of the ministry is worried about the distance from the secretariat to the Agargaon. It is because these officers and employees, who have become accustomed to working in the secretariat for a long time, do not want to take the hassle of going to Agargaon.

When asked about the reason for not moving into the new building, Anwar Hossain, secretary of the science and technology, told Prothom Alo, “We want the building to be officially inaugurated by the prime minister. But due to coronavirus, the schedule of the prime minister is not available. This is the reason for not shifting there.”

"We are trying to inaugurate the building as soon as possible," he said, referring to the relocation of the office to the Pani Bhaban in Panthapath and the Tourism Corporation building in Agargaon.