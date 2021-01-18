Two Int'l organisations demand justice for Lakingme

Asia Indigenous Peoples Pact (AIPP) and International Work Group for Indigenous Affairs (IWGIA) have demanded the justice for reported murder of a 14-year-old Indigenous Chakma girl Lakingme Chakma.

In a press release on Monday, they (AIPP and IWGIA) pressed home for a nine-point demand to the govt. including taking immediate action against those involved in Lakingme’s ‘abduction, forced conversion, child marriage, rape, and instigation to death’.

Lakingme was in the seventh grade and had just turned 14 years and 10 months old on 5 January 2020 when she was abducted from her village home (Shilkhali Chakma Para) in Cox’s Bazar.