Two children drowned in a river in Kohorpara village of the district’s Sadar upazila on Tuesday, police said on Wednesday, reports UNB.

The deceased were identified as Siam (9), son of Yunus Ali, and Masum Billah (11), son of Monsur Ali of the village.

Tanvirul Islam, officer-in-charge of Sadar police station, said four children, including Siam and Masum, went to the river for taking a bath in the afternoon.