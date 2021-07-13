Two 'managing directors' at WASA

Two persons are acting as the managing director (MD) of Dhaka Water Supply and Sewerage Authority (WASA) at the moment. Although WASA MD Taqsem A Khan is currently in the USA on vacation, he is signing the papers.

On the other hand, WASA director (development) Abul Kashem, who has been appointed as the MD of WASA while Taqsem A Khan is on leave, is also signing the papers.