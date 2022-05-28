Two police constables slip away while on training in the Netherlands

An eight-member team of the Chattogram Metropolitan Police went to the Netherlands on training. Upon completion of the training, six of them returned on Tuesday. Two of the constables who were part of the team, are missing.

Commissioner of Chattogram Metropolitan Police, Mohammad Tanveer, confirmed the matter to Prothom Alo.

The two missing constables are -- Md Shah Alam and Russel Chandra Dey. Shah Alam is from Chauddagram, Cumilla and Russel is from Cox's Bazar sadar. Both of them joined the police force in 2016 and were working at the Chattogram police lines.