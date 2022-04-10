Two ships abandoned for 12 years, Tk 2.4 million lost per year

Despite being declared out-of-order, two vessels of Chattogram’s Marine Fisheries Survey Management Unit under the Department of Fisheries have been left abandoned for the last 12 years.

Fisheries department is counting losses of more than Tk 2.4 million (24 lakh) per year by leaving these two ships idle. Besides, the vessels that were used for research purposes are losing their value.

Those two out-of-order ships are RV Onushandani and RV Machhranga. At a time, the fisheries department used to conduct survey on sea fish with these two ships.