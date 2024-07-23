Appellate Division verdict Sunday
Govt can take decision on quota
The Appellate Division of the Supreme Court has cancelled the High Court verdict that reinstated the quota system in the recruitment of government jobs.
Besides, the court has also determined that 93 per cent of government jobs will be recruited on merit and 7 per cent including children of freedom fighters has been kept for quota.
In light of this instruction, the Appellate Division has asked the executive branch of the government to issue a circular immediately.
A seven-member full bench of the Appellate Division led by chief justice Obaidul Hassan on Sunday unanimously delivered this verdict.
Despite this instruction and order, the court in the verdict said the government can cancel, amend or reform quota if it feels necessary on overall consideration.
Ahead of this verdict, the court said it strongly expects the students will withdraw their ongoing programme after this verdict and order.
Moreover, the students have been called upon to pay attention to study.
In the declared verdict, it is said the determination of quota is a policy decision of the government.
Despite that, in accordance with the articles of 19, 27, 28 (4), 29 (1) and 29 (3) of the constitution, the quota has been determined to ensure the principle of equality and representation of the backward section of people of the republic’s jobs.
The quota has been determined in the recruitment of government, semi-government and autonomous bodies.
It is said in the verdict that 93 per cent of jobs will be recruited on merit, 5 per cent quota for the children of freedom fighters, martyred freedom fighters and Biranganas, one per cent for ethnic minorities and one per cent for persons with disabilities and people of third gender.
However, if qualified persons for quota are not available, vacant posts will be filled up from merit list.
In replying to a query, attorney general AM Amin Uddin, speaking to Prothom Alo, said the quota determined by the Appellate Division will be applicable for all government jobs.