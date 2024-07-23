Govt can take decision on quota

The Appellate Division of the Supreme Court has cancelled the High Court verdict that reinstated the quota system in the recruitment of government jobs.

Besides, the court has also determined that 93 per cent of government jobs will be recruited on merit and 7 per cent including children of freedom fighters has been kept for quota.

In light of this instruction, the Appellate Division has asked the executive branch of the government to issue a circular immediately.

A seven-member full bench of the Appellate Division led by chief justice Obaidul Hassan on Sunday unanimously delivered this verdict.

Despite this instruction and order, the court in the verdict said the government can cancel, amend or reform quota if it feels necessary on overall consideration.