6 Bangladeshi peacekeepers to receive UN medals posthumously

Six Bangladeshi peacekeepers who lost their lives while serving under the UN flag in Abyei will be posthumously honoured with the prestigious ‘Dag Hammarskjöld Medal’ at the United Nations Headquarters on 5 June.

The medals will be awarded by UN Secretary-General António Guterres during a ceremony marking the International Day of United Nations Peacekeepers, which will be observed at the UN Headquarters in New York on 5 June, according to a UN press release.

The six Bangladeshi peacekeepers are Md Jahangir Alam, Md Sobuj Mia, Md Masud Rana, Md Mominul Islam, Shamim Reza and Santo Mondol.

They were killed in a drone strike on 13 December, 2025 while serving with the United Nations Interim Security Force for Abyei (UNISFA).