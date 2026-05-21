Bangladesh reaffirms commitment to UN peacekeeping

Bangladesh views peacekeeping as a profound moral responsibility to humanity, Shama Obaed Islam, State Minister for Foreign Affairs of Bangladesh, said this at the Second Ministerial Conference on Peacekeeping in a Francophone Environment held in Rabat on Wednesday morning.

“Under the leadership of Prime Minister Tarique Rahman, Bangladesh continues to view peacekeeping not merely as an obligation, but as a profound moral responsibility to humanity,” she said.

Reaffirming Bangladesh’s unwavering commitment to multilateralism, the State Minister underscored the country’s standing as one of the largest contributors to UN peacekeeping operations, said a press release issued by the Foreign Ministry on Thursday.