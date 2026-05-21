Bangladesh reaffirms commitment to UN peacekeeping
Bangladesh views peacekeeping as a profound moral responsibility to humanity, Shama Obaed Islam, State Minister for Foreign Affairs of Bangladesh, said this at the Second Ministerial Conference on Peacekeeping in a Francophone Environment held in Rabat on Wednesday morning.
“Under the leadership of Prime Minister Tarique Rahman, Bangladesh continues to view peacekeeping not merely as an obligation, but as a profound moral responsibility to humanity,” she said.
Reaffirming Bangladesh’s unwavering commitment to multilateralism, the State Minister underscored the country’s standing as one of the largest contributors to UN peacekeeping operations, said a press release issued by the Foreign Ministry on Thursday.
Paying rich tribute to the 174 Bangladeshi peacekeepers who made the ultimate sacrifice in the service of global peace, the state minister also highlighted Bangladesh’s expanding and increasingly impactful contribution of women peacekeepers.
Recalling Bangladesh’s enduring peace-oriented foreign policy legacy shaped by Shaheed President Ziaur Rahman and further strengthened under former Prime Minister Begum Khaleda Zia, the state minister emphasised ongoing national initiatives in social protection, education reform and women’s empowerment, and termed these as essential pillars of sustainable peace.
She further stressed the central importance of the Women, Peace and Security agenda in advancing more effective peacekeeping and peacebuilding efforts.
The state minister also drew attention to emerging challenges confronting modern peace operations, including misinformation and digital harassment, as well as the need to ensure the ethical and responsible use of technology in peacekeeping contexts.
Calling for strengthened and forward-looking UN peacekeeping reform, state minister Shama Obaed underscored the need for clear and realistic mandates, adequate resourcing, enhanced consultation with troop- and police-contributing countries and stronger measures to ensure the safety and security of peacekeepers.
She further put emphasis on robust pre-deployment training through institutions such as the Bangladesh Institute of Peace Support Operation Training (BIPSOT), and reiterated Bangladesh’s commitment to environmentally sustainable peacekeeping practices.
The Second Ministerial Conference on Peacekeeping in a Francophone Environment was jointly convened in Rabat by the Governments of Morocco and France. The first edition of this conference took place in 2016 in Paris.
Sadia Faizunnesa, Bangladesh Ambassador to Morocco accompanied the State Minister during the event.
In the evening, state minister Shama Obaed attended the Global Growth Conference 2026 as the keynote speaker at the session titled “Geopolitics of Fragmentation: Power, Escalation & Strategic Reordering,” held at the Four Seasons Hotel in Rabat.
During the session, she shared insights on Bangladesh’s position amid the evolving global geopolitical landscape, the shifting balance of power and the strategic implications of growing international fragmentation.