First dose won’t be available after 3 October: Health minister

“After the month of October, there is a possibility of first and second doses of Covid-19 vaccine being out of stock. Besides, the vaccines will be expired by that time. So, those who did not receive the first, second and booster doses, have been asked to take their respective jabs immediately,” said the health minister.
Currently, some 250,000 people are working to ensure Covid-19 vaccination and of them 60,000 are administering the vaccines, he said, adding already 300 million doses of Covid-19 vaccine have been administered across the country.
Talking about administering Covid-19 vaccine among children, Maleque said ten lakh children have received Covid-19 jabs and some 215,000 children are waiting to receive the jabs.