First dose won’t be available after 3 October: Health minister

Almost 3.3 million people are yet to get the first dose of Covid-19 vaccine, but the government has decided to stop administering the first dose by 3 October, health minister Zahid Maleque said on Saturday.

“Nearly 33 lakh people did not receive their first jab yet while 94 lakh people did not receive their second shot of Covid-19 vaccine across the country,” he said while speaking at a workshop over Covid-19 vaccination for children, aged 5-11 years, held at a Dhaka hotel, reports UNB.

He also urged people, who have not taken their first Covid-19 vaccine dose yet, to take the shot as soon as possible.