Bulk power tariff hike could be announced within 14 Oct

BERC extended the time for stakeholders to submit relevant documents, to conclude the hearing procedure.
From that additional time, BERC is now counting 90 days and the stipulated time will expire on 14 October, said a BERC member.
BPDB placed a proposal to raise bulk power tariff by 65.57 per cent at the public hearing while a technical evaluation committee (TEC) of BERC recommended a 57.83 per cent hike.
The 5-member commission makes the final decision following a public hearing after listening to arguments and counter arguments from the stakeholders on any proposal.
Any adjustment in bulk power tariff will not directly impact the current retail tariff of electricity.
But it will definitely have an impact on the power distribution companies which buy electricity in bulk from BPDB to sell it to their retail consumers.
So, if any upward adjustment comes from the regulator, the power distribution companies will then raise electricity tariff at retail level, said an energy expert.
At the public hearing on 18 May, consumer rights groups, including representatives from different business bodies, vehemently opposed any major rise in power tariff right now, as people are already struggling with high inflation caused by high commodity prices.
They termed the proposal illogical and said BPDB can offset its revenue deficit through addressing irregularities, corruption and unethical practice in buying electricity from inefficient private power plants at higher rates.
Placing the proposal, BPDB officials had said the organisation will require revenue of Tk 741.9 billion (74,189 crore) to generate 88,993 million kilowatt hours (units) of electricity to supply to the power distribution companies.
"But if BPDB sells its electricity at the existing rate of Tk 5.17 per unit, it will have to face a deficit of Tk 302.5 (30,251 crore) in revenue in the calendar year 2022. So, BPDB needs to raise the power tariff by 65.57 per cent to Tk 8.56 per unit from Tk 5.17," said a BPDB top official at the hearing, adding that this has been calculated without the government's subsidy.