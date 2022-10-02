Bulk power tariff hike could be announced within 14 Oct

A new announcement on the adjustment of bulk electricity tariff is likely to come within 14 October, reports UNB.

Chairman of Bangladesh Energy Regulatory Commission (BERC) Abdul Jalil said this while virtually briefing today on new LPG price for the month of October.

Responding to a question, he said as per the BERC Act, there is a provision to announce the decision of the commission within 90 days, following a public hearing on power or energy related issues.

The last public hearing on a proposal of the state-owned Bangladesh Power Development Board (BPDB) to raise bulk power tariff was held on 18 May.