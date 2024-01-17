Discussed advancement of Bangladesh-US relations: Peter Haas
The United States looks forward to taking forward the relations with Bangladesh through cooperation on security, defence, trade expansion, Rohingya crisis and climate change related issues.
The US ambassador in Bangladesh, Peter Haas, made the statement while talking to the media at the foreign ministry on Wednesday, following a courtesy call on foreign minister Hasan Mahmud.
“Today I met Hasan Mahmud for the first time as the new foreign minister. We have discussed the future of the relations between the two countries,” he said.
Detailing further, the US envoy said, “We have discussed the issues of mutual interests, like climate change, trade expansion, and the Rohingya problem. I look forward to working very closely with Bangladesh on issues of mutual interests in the coming months.”
Responding to a query, the ambassador told Prothom Alo that they also discussed security and defence cooperation in the shared interest of both nations.