Army’s expectation: Voting in fair environment will be practiced through DUCSU elections
The army has expressed the expectation that a practice of democracy and elections in a fair environment will take place through the DUCSU election. It said, “We wish well for all those who are participating in this election.”
This expectation was conveyed Monday, in response to journalists’ queries at a press briefing at Army Headquarters on Monday. Colonel Shafiqul Islam, colonel staff at the Military Operations Directorate of Army Headquarters, spoke at a media briefing on the country’s law and order and various contemporary issues.
He said that the army has no involvement in the DUCSU election. This had already been clarified to the media earlier. However, some vested quarters are attempting to spread propaganda through various channels. However, these efforts are unlikely to bring them any advantage.
Regarding the national election, Colonel Md Shafiqul Islam said, “We understand that the army will be involved in the election. However, we have not received any formal instructions from the election commission yet. Nevertheless, we are preparing for the upcoming election. Whatever responsibilities the election commission assigns to us, we will carry them out with the highest level of professionalism.”
On the preparedness of law enforcement agencies, Colonel Shafiqul added, “Ahead of the election, various law enforcement agencies are conducting special operations. More than 80 per cent of missing weapons have been recovered. Operations are ongoing to recover the remaining 20 per cent as quickly as possible. We hope these activities will help ensure a fair, neutral, and acceptable election.”
Speaking about mob or unruly crowd attacks, the army officer said, “We have zero tolerance for mobs. Whenever and wherever a mob has formed, the army has immediately intervened to bring the situation under control. In some places where there was a delay, it occurred because information from informants reached us late.”
Colonel Md Shafiqul Islam further said, “After any incident, the concerned law enforcement agencies are deployed first. When the army is subsequently requested, some delay is inevitable. Even when patrols are dispatched from the nearest camp, there is a short delay. If any incident occurs during that period, the law enforcement agencies cannot take responsibility. There is no example where we were requested but did not respond, or where a mob formed in front of the army and no action was taken. Trust us. We are making every effort. We hope such incidents will decrease in the coming days.”
Replying to a query regarding the commission investigating enforced disappearances, Colonel Shafiqul said, “All those summoned by the commission for inquiry have spoken to it and provided full cooperation. They continue to do so. If further cooperation is needed in the future, the army will provide it as well. Anything heard beyond this is just a rumour.”
Replying to another query about the Awami League’s flash processions, he said, “If there is any prohibition on these processions for any party, the law enforcement agencies will definitely look into it and take appropriate action.”
Addressing remarks made by some retired army officers, he told journalists, “I request you to assess how much factual reporting is actually being circulated on social media.”
Replying to a query about the Arakan Army’s activity along the border, the army officer said the Border Guard Bangladesh (BGB) and the Coast Guard are handling these issues. The army and intelligence agencies are closely monitoring the situation. If conditions deteriorate, efforts are being made to address it collectively.