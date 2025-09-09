Army’s expectation: Voting in fair environment will be practiced through DUCSU elections

Colonel Md Shafiqul Islam further said, “After any incident, the concerned law enforcement agencies are deployed first. When the army is subsequently requested, some delay is inevitable. Even when patrols are dispatched from the nearest camp, there is a short delay. If any incident occurs during that period, the law enforcement agencies cannot take responsibility. There is no example where we were requested but did not respond, or where a mob formed in front of the army and no action was taken. Trust us. We are making every effort. We hope such incidents will decrease in the coming days.”

Replying to a query regarding the commission investigating enforced disappearances, Colonel Shafiqul said, “All those summoned by the commission for inquiry have spoken to it and provided full cooperation. They continue to do so. If further cooperation is needed in the future, the army will provide it as well. Anything heard beyond this is just a rumour.”