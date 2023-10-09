PM Hasina reiterates commitment to hold free, fair election

Prime minister Sheikh Hasina reiterated her commitment to hold next polls in a free and fair manner as visiting state secretary for International Development Cooperation of the Sweden foreign ministry Diana Janse called on her at her office Dhaka on Monday.

"We are committed to holding the next general election in a free and fair manner," PM's press secretary Ihsanul Karim quoted her as saying in a media briefing after the meeting.

He said the Swedish state minister said they wanted a free and fair election in Bangladesh.

At the meeting, both leaders expressed satisfaction over excellent relations between Bangladesh and Sweden.