Crimes against humanity: Formal trial begins in Abu Sayed murder case

The formal trial has commenced in the crimes against humanity case concerning the killing of Abu Sayed, the first martyr of the July Uprising and a student of Begum Rokeya University in Rangpur.

The proceedings began at International Crimes Tribunal-2 with the presentation of the opening statement on Wednesday.

The three-member tribunal, headed by Justice Nazrul Islam Chowdhury, heard the opening statement delivered by Chief Prosecutor Mohammad Tajul Islam.

In his address, Tajul described Abu Sayed as the “phoenix” of the July Movement and the “vanguard” of the July martyrs.

The other two tribunal members are Justice Md Manjurul Basid and Justice Nur Mohammad Shahriar Kabir. Testimony is scheduled to commence Thursday.

Former Vice-Chancellor of Begum Rokeya University, Md Hasibur Rashid, along with 30 others, has been indicted in the case. Of them, 24 accused, including the former Vice-Chancellor, remain absconding.