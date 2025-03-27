Ensure safe, dignified return of Rohingyas, Dr Yunus urges Asian leaders

Chief Adviser Professor Muhammad Yunus has urged Asian leaders to come forward towards ensuring safe and dignified repatriation of displaced Rohingya people to their homeland in Myanmar.

He made the call while addressing the opening plenary of Boao Forum for Asia (BFA) conference in Hainan today, Thursday.

Professor Yunus reminded that Bangladesh has been hosting over 1.2 million Rohingyas for over seven years. “We continue to bear significant social, economic, and environmental costs.”