Touhid terms Indian foreign secretary's remark on polls 'unwarranted

Foreign Affairs Adviser Md Touhid Hossain on Wednesday described the recent comment made by Indian Foreign Secretary regarding the upcoming national election of Bangladesh as “completely unwarranted” saying that it is entirely an internal affair of the country.

“I see that statement as not their matter; it is entirely an internal issue for Bangladesh, and such comments are completely unwarranted,” he told reporters while briefing journalists at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs on Wednesday afternoon.

He made the remarks when asked to comment on the Indian foreign secretary’s recent statement that India would continue to engage with whoever comes to power in Bangladesh through free, fair, transparent, internationally recognised and participatory elections.

During the briefing, the adviser also responded to queries on several contemporary issues, including a letter from the President, reports on military cooperation with Turkey, and visa-related challenges faced by Bangladeshi citizens abroad.