Obaidul Quader’s village home in Noakhali vandalised

Individuals present during the attack informed Prothom Alo that, in addition to the main residence of Obaidul Quader and his brother Abdul Quader Mirza, there is a separate single-storey house belonging to their other brother, Shahadat Hossain, located nearby in the village. The attack began at 1:00 PM and continued until 2:30 PM. During this time, many of the attackers looted household items, including blankets and mattresses. Subsequently, they removed furniture from one of the houses, placed it on an old vehicle and set it on fire. Additionally, a tin-roofed structure in front of Shahadat Hossain’s residence was also set ablaze.

At the scene, Mohammad Ariful Islam, the district coordinator of the Noakhali branch of the anti-discrimination student movement, spoke to the journalists. He stated that numerous people in Companiganj had suffered oppression and persecution at the hands of the Obaidul Quader and his brother Quader Mirza’s associates. According to him, today’s attack and vandalism were an expression of the accumulated anger against them. He further mentioned that students and members of the public from all walks of life participated in the incident. He warned that if any future government engages in fascist behaviour while in power, they will face a similar fate.

At 1:30 PM, the Officer-in-Charge (OC) of Companiganj police station, Mohammad Fouzul Islam, told Prothom Alo that he was at the office of the district superintendent of police on official duty. He confirmed that the inspector had gathered information regarding the incident. Based on preliminary findings, it was confirmed that the residence of Awami League general secretary Obaidul Quader had been attacked and vandalised by agitated students and members of the public.