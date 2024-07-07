PM's China visit: 20 MoUs will be signed

Foreign minister Hasan Mahmud has said prime minister Sheikh Hasina will hold a high level bilateral meeting with Chinese prime minister Li Qiang at the Great Hall of Beijing on 10 July.

A total of 20 memorandums of understanding (MoUs) may be signed in presence of heads of government of two countries and a declaration of inaugurating some projects may be announced, the foreign minister added.

He made the disclosure while answering newsmen at a press briefing at the foreign ministry on Sunday afternoon. The press briefing was organised on the prime minister's visit to China on 8 July.