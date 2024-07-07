Foreign minister's briefing
PM's China visit: 20 MoUs will be signed
Foreign minister Hasan Mahmud has said prime minister Sheikh Hasina will hold a high level bilateral meeting with Chinese prime minister Li Qiang at the Great Hall of Beijing on 10 July.
A total of 20 memorandums of understanding (MoUs) may be signed in presence of heads of government of two countries and a declaration of inaugurating some projects may be announced, the foreign minister added.
He made the disclosure while answering newsmen at a press briefing at the foreign ministry on Sunday afternoon. The press briefing was organised on the prime minister's visit to China on 8 July.
The foreign minister said MoUS may be signed on various issues including economic and banking sector, trade and investment, digital economy, infrastructure development, assistance in the disaster management sector, 6th and 9th Bangladesh-China friendship bridge construction, agri-product import from Bangladesh, disaster management, people to people contact.
When asked about the Chinese proposal over Teesta, Hasan Mahmud said the Teesta is a common river of Bangladesh and India. India has given a proposal over the joint management of Teesta river. They have said they would send a technical team which will conduct a joint study and advise what should be done.
The foreign minister said, "We have to consider the proposal as it is a common river. China has also given a proposal and that is also a good one. As India has given a proposal, we consider it as a good sign. There will be discussion if they (China) raise the matter."