Former Jhenaidah lawmaker Nayeb Ali Joarder arrested

Former Awami League lawmaker from the Jhenaidah-1 constituency Nayeb Ali Joardar has been arrested. The Rapid Action Battalion (RAB) arrested him from the Arappur Bus Stand area of the city at around 12:00 am on Friday. RAB-6 confirmed his arrest in a text message.

A RAB-6 official told Prothom Alo a team of RAB arrested Nayeb Ali Joarder from his house in a drive.

He was arrested in two separate sabotage cases filed over carrying out attack, vandalisation and arson. The legal process to hand over him to the police is underway.

Former prime minister Sheikh Hasina resigned and left the country in the face of student-people mass uprising on 5 August. Since then, the law enforcement agencies have arrested several former ministers, lawmakers and advisers to the prime minister.