Advance train ticket sale to begin 14 June, all tickets online

All the advanced train tickets of Eid-ul-Azha will be sold online, said the railway authorities. The selling of advanced tickets will begin on 14 June.
Railway minister revealed this at a media conference at Rail Bhaban (railway building) on Tuesday.
Though all the train tickets will be sold online like the Eid-ul-Fitr, the authorities have brought some changes this time. The tickets will be released online in two phases. Tickets of the trains of western railway zone will be found online from 8:00 am while the tickets of the trains of eastern railway zone will be released online from 12:00 pm.
The railway authorities said eight pairs of special trains will be operated for the homebound passengers in this Eid-ul-Azha.
Speaking at the media conference railway minister Nurul Islam Sujon said decision has been taken to operate a pair of new intercity train on Dhaka-Chilahati route from 4 June. Prime minister Sheikh Hasina will inaugurate the train.
The advanced tickets will be released 10 days before the Eid.
The tickets of 24 June will be available from 14 June, of 25 June from 15 June, of 26 June from 16 June, of 27 June from 17 June, and tickets of 28 June will be available from 18 June.
The selling of return tickets will start on 22 June. The tickets of 2 July will be available from 22 June, of 3 July from 23 June, of 4 July from 24 June, of 5 July from 25 June and tickets of 6 July will be available from 26 June.
The minister said three pairs of special trains will be operated from Dhaka cantonment station so that the activities at Kamalapur railway station can be run properly.