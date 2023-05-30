Advance train ticket sale to begin 14 June, all tickets online

Though all the train tickets will be sold online like the Eid-ul-Fitr, the authorities have brought some changes this time. The tickets will be released online in two phases. Tickets of the trains of western railway zone will be found online from 8:00 am while the tickets of the trains of eastern railway zone will be released online from 12:00 pm.

The railway authorities said eight pairs of special trains will be operated for the homebound passengers in this Eid-ul-Azha.