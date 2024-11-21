ICT: Toby Cadman made special adviser to chief prosecutor
Toby Cadman, joint head of the London-based law firm Guernica 37, has been appointed as a special advisor to the chief prosecutor of the International Crimes Tribunal, Mohammad Tajul Islam.
Cadman announced the appointment in a post on X (formerly Twitter) on Wednesday night, Bangladesh time.
“I am delighted and deeply honoured to announce that I have been appointed as a special prosecutor advisor to the International Crimes Tribunal, Bangladesh,” he wrote in the post.
Following the announcement, Guernica 37 noted on its X handle that “ the role of the special prosecutorial adviser will be to advise the chief prosecutor on all matters related to the International Crimes Tribunal. The tribunal is a domestic instrument established under the International Crimes (Tribunals) Act 1973.”
Regarding the tribunal, the law firm also mentioned that it was originally established to investigate and prosecute persons responsible for committing genocide, crimes against humanity, war crimes and other crimes under international law during the 1971 Bangladesh Liberation War.
During the tribunal’s earlier proceedings on the 1971 war crimes, Cadman had sought to work as a lawyer for the accused but was denied entry. Now, the tribunal is trying the killings that took place during the July-August student movement.
He visited Bangladesh soon after the ouster of the Awami League government. On 2 September, he met chief adviser Dr Muhammad Yunus at his residence, according to a BSS report.
However, neither the chief prosecutor’s office, nor any individuals associated with the government has yet made any statement over the appointment.