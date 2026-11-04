Prothom Alo recognises its best employees on 28th anniversary
As part of Prothom Alo’s 28th anniversary celebrations, the newspaper honoured its best-performing employees at a staff conference.
The awards were presented by the editor and senior members of the organisation at the Krishibid Institution Bangladesh auditorium in the capital today, Wednesday.
This year, senior reporter Md Mohiuddin received the award for best employee in the Reporting Department, while staff correspondent Syed Rifat Moslem was named best newcomer.
In the Integrated News Department, assistant news editor Md Abu Hurairah received an award. Senior sub-editor Md Jahangir Alam was honoured in the Bishal Bangla Department, while Sub-editor Nourin Ahmed received the award in the English Web Department.
This year, the best employee awards went to head of digital business content Khairul Alam in the Digital Business Department, to assistant general manager Narmada Das Mithun in the Advertisement and Business Development Department, and to graphic designer Md Mydul Islam in the Arts and Graphics Department.
In the Photography Department, staff photojournalist Md Tanvir Ahammed received an award.
The other recipients were content distribution executive Md Shakil Ahamed of the Video Department; enterprise applications manager Mamunur Rahman Khan of the Information Technology Department; deputy manager (accounts receivable) Md Shakhaowat Hossain of the Finance and Accounts Department; and junior content creator Kanis Fatema of Half Fashion.
Among Prothom Alo’s correspondents, this year’s best employee awards went to staff correspondent Abdul Kuddus Rana of Cox’s Bazar district and district correspondent Imtiaz Uddin of Satkhira.
Meanwhile, the Reporting Department received the award for best department.
In the department-based artificial intelligence (AI) competition, the Integrated Desk, the Advertisement and Business Development Department, and the Human Resources Department secured first, second and third place respectively.
In the ‘writing competition’ for staff, among employees in journalism departments, executive producer Mohammad Ibrahim Ashik of the Video Department secured first place, followed by deputy news editor Kazi Alim-Uz-Zaman of the Integrated News Department.
Special correspondent Mansura Hossain of the Reporting Department and senior sub-editor Saiful Islam of the Integrated News Department jointly came third.
In the non-journalism categories (general and business), system engineer Md Abidur Rahman of the Information Technology Department secured first place, followed by online graphic designer Md Mahafuzer Rahman of the Online Graphics Department. Enterprise applications manager Mamunur Rahman Khan of the Information Technology Department came third.
In the quiz competition on Prothom Alo, executive Md Abu Taher of the Digital Content Management department secured first place. Head of online Shawkat Hossain Massum came second, while graphic designer Md Al-Mamun of Prothoma.com came third.