Bangladesh

Prothom Alo recognises its best employees on 28th anniversary

Staff Correspondent
Dhaka
Award-winning employees across various departments of Prothom Alo for 2026 pose for a photo at the anniversary celebration on 4 November 2026.Prothom Alo

As part of Prothom Alo’s 28th anniversary celebrations, the newspaper honoured its best-performing employees at a staff conference.

The awards were presented by the editor and senior members of the organisation at the Krishibid Institution Bangladesh auditorium in the capital today, Wednesday.

This year, senior reporter Md Mohiuddin received the award for best employee in the Reporting Department, while staff correspondent Syed Rifat Moslem was named best newcomer.

In the Integrated News Department, assistant news editor Md Abu Hurairah received an award. Senior sub-editor Md Jahangir Alam was honoured in the Bishal Bangla Department, while Sub-editor Nourin Ahmed received the award in the English Web Department.

Three Prothom Alo employees who won the newspaper’s 28th anniversary quiz competition (from left): Shawkat Hossain Massum (second place), Md Al-Mamun (third place) and Abu Taher (first place).
Prothom Alo

This year, the best employee awards went to head of digital business content Khairul Alam in the Digital Business Department, to assistant general manager Narmada Das Mithun in the Advertisement and Business Development Department, and to graphic designer Md Mydul Islam in the Arts and Graphics Department.

In the Photography Department, staff photojournalist Md Tanvir Ahammed received an award.

The other recipients were content distribution executive Md Shakil Ahamed of the Video Department; enterprise applications manager Mamunur Rahman Khan of the Information Technology Department; deputy manager (accounts receivable) Md Shakhaowat Hossain of the Finance and Accounts Department; and junior content creator Kanis Fatema of Half Fashion.

Three winners of Prothom Alo’s ‘writing competition’, held as part of the newspaper’s 28th anniversary celebrations, (from left) Kazi Alim-Uz-Zaman, Mansura Hossain and Mohammad Ibrahim Ashik.
Prothom Alo

Among Prothom Alo’s correspondents, this year’s best employee awards went to staff correspondent Abdul Kuddus Rana of Cox’s Bazar district and district correspondent Imtiaz Uddin of Satkhira.

Meanwhile, the Reporting Department received the award for best department.

In the department-based artificial intelligence (AI) competition, the Integrated Desk, the Advertisement and Business Development Department, and the Human Resources Department secured first, second and third place respectively.

In the ‘writing competition’ for staff, among employees in journalism departments, executive producer Mohammad Ibrahim Ashik of the Video Department secured first place, followed by deputy news editor Kazi Alim-Uz-Zaman of the Integrated News Department.

Winners of the AI competition held as part of Prothom Alo’s 28th anniversary celebrations (from left): Hasan Tarek of the Advertisement and Business Development Department (second place), Palash Mondal of the Human Resources Department (third place) and Mahfuzer Rahman Sarker of the Integrated Desk (first place). They received the commemorative plaques on behalf of their respective departments.
Prothom Alo

Special correspondent Mansura Hossain of the Reporting Department and senior sub-editor Saiful Islam of the Integrated News Department jointly came third.

In the non-journalism categories (general and business), system engineer Md Abidur Rahman of the Information Technology Department secured first place, followed by online graphic designer Md Mahafuzer Rahman of the Online Graphics Department. Enterprise applications manager Mamunur Rahman Khan of the Information Technology Department came third.

In the quiz competition on Prothom Alo, executive Md Abu Taher of the Digital Content Management department secured first place. Head of online Shawkat Hossain Massum came second, while graphic designer Md Al-Mamun of Prothoma.com came third.

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