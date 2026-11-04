Prothom Alo recognises its best employees on 28th anniversary

As part of Prothom Alo’s 28th anniversary celebrations, the newspaper honoured its best-performing employees at a staff conference.

The awards were presented by the editor and senior members of the organisation at the Krishibid Institution Bangladesh auditorium in the capital today, Wednesday.

This year, senior reporter Md Mohiuddin received the award for best employee in the Reporting Department, while staff correspondent Syed Rifat Moslem was named best newcomer.

In the Integrated News Department, assistant news editor Md Abu Hurairah received an award. Senior sub-editor Md Jahangir Alam was honoured in the Bishal Bangla Department, while Sub-editor Nourin Ahmed received the award in the English Web Department.