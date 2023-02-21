Bangladesh ambassador in Moscow summoned

Bangladeshi ambassador to Moscow Kamrul Ahsan was summoned to the Russian foreign ministry, according to diplomatic sources in Dhaka and Moscow.

The ambassador was summoned as Russian ships under the sanctions by the US were not allowed to dock at Bangladeshi ports, the Russian foreign ministry in a statement said on Tuesday.

In the statement, the Russian foreign ministry told the Bangladesh ambassador that Bangladesh's step runs counter to the traditionally friendly character of bilateral relations and can have a negative effect on the prospects for the bilateral cooperation in various spheres.