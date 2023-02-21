Bangladesh

Bangladesh ambassador in Moscow summoned

Diplomatic Correspondent

Bangladeshi ambassador to Moscow Kamrul Ahsan was summoned to the Russian foreign ministry, according to diplomatic sources in Dhaka and Moscow.

The ambassador was summoned as Russian ships under the sanctions by the US were not allowed to dock at Bangladeshi ports, the Russian foreign ministry in a statement said on Tuesday.

In the statement, the Russian foreign ministry told the Bangladesh ambassador that Bangladesh's step runs counter to the traditionally friendly character of bilateral relations and can have a negative effect on the prospects for the bilateral cooperation in various spheres.

Diplomatic sources in Dhaka and Moscow confirmed the matter to Prothom Alo. But the details of the issue could not be known immediately.

Last week, Russia’s embassy in Dhaka confirmed to TASS that 69 Russian ships had been barred from calling at the country’s ports.

However, according to the embassy, this step did not mean that Bangladesh had banned imports of Russian goods.

After Russia carried out attack on Ukraine on 24 February 2022, many ships of Russian came under sanctions by the US and its allies.

Meanwhile, the State Atomic Energy Corporation Rosatom of Russia has been constructing a nuclear power plant in Rooppur. The power plant is suppose to generate electricity from 2024. Different equipment of the power plant are sent from Russia.

