Bangladesh ambassador in Moscow summoned

Diplomatic sources in Dhaka and Moscow confirmed the matter to Prothom Alo. But the details of the issue could not be known immediately.
Last week, Russia’s embassy in Dhaka confirmed to TASS that 69 Russian ships had been barred from calling at the country’s ports.
However, according to the embassy, this step did not mean that Bangladesh had banned imports of Russian goods.
After Russia carried out attack on Ukraine on 24 February 2022, many ships of Russian came under sanctions by the US and its allies.
Meanwhile, the State Atomic Energy Corporation Rosatom of Russia has been constructing a nuclear power plant in Rooppur. The power plant is suppose to generate electricity from 2024. Different equipment of the power plant are sent from Russia.