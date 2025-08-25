Women do 3 to 4 times more household work than men

Because of the long commute, they cannot take their children with them. As a result, many childcare centres at factories remain unused. If workplaces were closer to home, these centres would be more useful.

Former BIDS Research Director Rushidan Islam Rahman said that demand for women’s work needs to be created.

At present, employment opportunities are limited, and the few that exist are largely taken by men. Therefore, more opportunities for women must be created in modern sectors such as technology.

Researchers of BIDS and officials of Sajeda Foundation were present at the event.