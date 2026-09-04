Bangladeshis advised to book hotels before travelling to Kolkata
Following a fire in Kolkata, India, on 19 August, the local administration has temporarily closed a number of residential hotels. As a result, Bangladeshis travelling there for medical treatment or other purposes may face difficulties finding accommodation.
To avoid such problems, the Bangladesh Deputy High Commission in Kolkata has advised Bangladeshi citizens not to travel there without securing a hotel booking in advance.
The Bangladesh Deputy High Commission in Kolkata issued the advisory in a notice today, Thursday.
According to the notice, following the tragic fire in Kolkata on 19 August, the local administration temporarily closed residential hotels and restaurants deemed prone to accidents as a precautionary measure.
Local authorities have said it could take more than a month for these hotels to reopen after complying with safety requirements and other regulations. In this situation, Bangladeshi citizens have been specifically requested not to travel to Kolkata without first confirming their hotel accommodation, in order to avoid difficulties in finding a place to stay.
The advisory asks travellers to confirm their hotel bookings before travelling and to make sure they are properly informed about the hotel’s current operations, room availability and location.
In addition, companions accompanying patients travelling to Kolkata for medical treatment must confirm their hotel bookings before arriving in the city. The notice also requests travellers to verify the availability of rooms at the relevant hotel, the validity of the booking, the distance between the hotel and the hospital, and other necessary facilities.