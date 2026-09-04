Bangladeshis advised to book hotels before travelling to Kolkata

Following a fire in Kolkata, India, on 19 August, the local administration has temporarily closed a number of residential hotels. As a result, Bangladeshis travelling there for medical treatment or other purposes may face difficulties finding accommodation.

To avoid such problems, the Bangladesh Deputy High Commission in Kolkata has advised Bangladeshi citizens not to travel there without securing a hotel booking in advance.

The Bangladesh Deputy High Commission in Kolkata issued the advisory in a notice today, Thursday.