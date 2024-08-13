What UN says on timetable of interim govt

The United Nations have hoped that there would be a quick timetable for the restoration of democratic rule in Bangladesh.

During a regular press briefing at the UN headquarters in New York on Monday, a journalist asked if the UN has any speculations on the tenure of the interim government in Bangladesh.

In response, Farhan Haq, the deputy spokesman for the UN secretary general, said, “We are in touch with the current transitional body, and we hope that there will continue to be an open, inclusive process of government formation and that there can be a quick timetable for the restoration of democratic rule.”