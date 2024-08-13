What UN says on timetable of interim govt
The United Nations have hoped that there would be a quick timetable for the restoration of democratic rule in Bangladesh.
During a regular press briefing at the UN headquarters in New York on Monday, a journalist asked if the UN has any speculations on the tenure of the interim government in Bangladesh.
In response, Farhan Haq, the deputy spokesman for the UN secretary general, said, “We are in touch with the current transitional body, and we hope that there will continue to be an open, inclusive process of government formation and that there can be a quick timetable for the restoration of democratic rule.”
Another question addressed the attacks on journalists, including incidents of killing and injuries, in addition to vandalism at the national press club. The spokesperson responded to it, saying, “We are against all attacks on journalists anywhere for any reason. And we are alarmed at the reports of attacks that have taken place.”
Earlier, Farhan Haq said in a statement that the UN secretary general welcomes efforts to restore calm and organize parliamentary elections in Bangladesh, with the support of an interim government.
The secretary general urged the interim government in the coming weeks to continue to make every effort to be inclusive, including by taking into account the voices of women, youth, and people across the country, as well as that of minority and indigenous communities, as the country moves towards parliamentary elections.
The UN chief stands in full solidarity with the people of Bangladesh and calls for the full respect of their human rights. Besides, he continues to underscore the need for a full, independent, impartial, and transparent investigation into all acts of violence, the spokesperson added.