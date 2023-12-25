EC orders withdrawal of Habiganj DC, 3 police officials

The Election Commission (EC) has decided to withdraw the deputy commissioner (DC) of Habiganj district and two officers-in-charge (OCs) and a police inspector to ensure fairness and neutrality in the upcoming 12th parliamentary election.
The commission gave the directives in separate letters sent to the Ministry of Public Administration on Monday.
The two OCs were stationed at Matlab police station in Chandpur and Dasar Police Station in Madaripur respectively and the police inspector was serving in the Kaliganj area of Gazipur.
In the letters, the EC asked to appoint eligible officers in their posts.
The general election will be held on 7 January 2024.