EC decides to withdraw two OCs

The Election Commission (EC) has decided to withdraw the officers-in-charge (OCs) of Shailkupa and Harinakundu police stations in Jhenaidah. The decision was taken during a meeting of the EC Saturday.

Speaking to newspersons after the meeting, additional secretary of the EC Ashok Kumar Debnath said the EC has decided to withdraw the OCs after finding evidence of inaction of these two police stations in reports sent by the returning officer and the police superintendent.