EC decides to withdraw two OCs

Staff Correspondent
Dhaka
The Election Commission (EC) has decided to withdraw the officers-in-charge (OCs) of Shailkupa and Harinakundu police stations in Jhenaidah. The decision was taken during a meeting of the EC Saturday.

Speaking to newspersons after the meeting, additional secretary of the EC Ashok Kumar Debnath said the EC has decided to withdraw the OCs after finding evidence of inaction of these two police stations in reports sent by the returning officer and the police superintendent.

At the same time, the EC issued a letter addressing the senior secretary of the Public Security Division to attach eligible officers in those two posts today.

The letter states that the EC has decided to withdraw the two OCs to ensure a fair and neutral election.

