Polling booths to be closed even if one vote is rigged: CEC

Chief election commissioner Kazi Habibul Awal on Saturday said the Election Commission will suspend voting if there is any allegation of rigging even a single vote.
The CEC made the remarks while exchanging views with candidates in the Barishal district ahead of the 12th parliamentary elections at the conference room of the returning officer of the district.
Habibul Awal also urged candidates to strictly follow the electoral code of conduct.
He said, “Follow electoral code strictly and come out of the belief that irregularities must be done in the polls.”
Mentioning that no one is talking about a participatory election anymore, the CEC said, “We want to ensure a free, fair and neutral election and won’t spare anyone if they try to obstruct it.”
Barishal divisional commissioner Shawkat Ali presided over the meeting while Election Commission secretary Mohammad Jahangir Alam, Barishal range deputy inspector general (DIG) Jamil Hasan, police commissioner Jihadul Kabir and district returning officer and deputy commissioner (DC) Shahidul Islam were present at the meeting.