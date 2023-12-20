It can’t be said now that polls will be competitive: CEC

It cannot be said at the moment that the election will be competitive, chief election commissioner (CEC) Kazi Habibul Awal has said.
"It needs to create a conducive climate for competitive polls through concerted efforts of all, including the election commission, candidates, and other stakeholders," the CEC told the reporters on Wednesday, following a views-exchange meeting with candidates from six constituencies of Rajshahi district.
Despite the uncertainty, the CEC expressed his firm belief that the election will be competitive and that voters will turn up at the polling centres.
The meeting commenced at 10:00 am and continued until 12:30 pm. The CEC initially attempted to avoid the media waiting outside the venue, but eventually could not refuse repeated requests from reporters.
Regarding his meeting with the candidates, he said the candidates reported some issues to the commission and the local administration. “If the problems truly exist, we have taken responsibility to sort them out. They (the local administration) also promised their sincere efforts.”
Kazi Habibul Awal further said they instructed law enforcement agencies to take prompt actions in cases of flouting the electoral code of conduct and violence.
An independent candidate from Rajshahi-5 said the candidate with the boat symbol is intimidating the voters. He briefed the commission about the issues and is optimistic about a fair election.
All 39 candidates were invited to the views-exchange meeting through formal letters. However, some of them refrained from attending the programme.
Election Commissioner Rasheda Sultana, Election Commission Secretary Jahangir Alam, Deputy Inspector General of Rajshahi Range Police Anisur Rahman, among others, were present.
Following the session with the authorities, some candidates faced the newsmen at the venue.
Rahenul Haque, an independent candidate from Rajshahi-6 constituency, alleged that the megaphones of his electoral campaign were vandalised, while his electoral office was put under lock and key. Also, there were incidents of intimidation and bomb attacks.
He particularly said a local chairman, who is loyal to him, received a threat from his rivals that they will not allow him to return home in sound health.
Rahenul, however, expressed optimism as the commission instructed the law enforcement agencies to deal with these issues with an iron hand.
