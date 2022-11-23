Big corruptions at the collusion of politicians, bureaucrats and businesspersons

The event, which commenced on Monday, is being joined by local and foreign experts as well as eminent persons. The dialogue will end on Wednesday.
The politics of Bangladesh has been commercialised and business has been politicised, resulting in several subsequent problems
Badiul Alam Majumdar, secretary of Shushashoner Jonno Nagorik (SHUJAN), said, “Corruptions, especially the big corruptions, take place through collusion. And that collusion is among the politicians, businesspersons and the bureaucrats.”
“Another factor is cronyism. These happen due to lack of accountability. Besides, lack of democracy is another driving force behind the prevalence of corruption,” he added.
He stressed on ensuring transparency and accountability and establishing the rule of law to fight this. At the same time, he also put emphasis on strengthening the civic society.
Major General (retd) AMSA Amin pointed to political problems as the main setback during the question-answer session.
Corruptions not only take place in public organisations, but also in private organisations, said Faris Hadrovic, business development and government affairs expert of Bosnia and Herzegovina.
PriceWaterhouseCoopers Bangladesh’s managing partner Mamun Rashid conducted the session.
Among others who addressed the session are – Sheela Tasnim Haq, senior governance specialist at UNDP’s Bangladesh office, Usama Khalili, expert on Palestinian development and Abdullah-Al-Mamun, chairman of the Department of Japanese Studies at Dhaka University.