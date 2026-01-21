We will clearly highlight risks of engagement with China in certain cases: Brent Christensen
In the US Senate hearing on ambassadorial appointments last October, Brent Christensen stated that he would clearly present the risks associated with engagements with China to Bangladesh.
After joining as the new ambassador in Dhaka, he reiterated this point when facing journalists for the first time.
Brent Christensen mentioned his intention to clearly communicate the specific risks related to engagements with China to the interim government or the newly elected government.
On Wednesday afternoon, Christensen discussed various aspects of the relationship between the two countries with several media representatives at the EMK Centre in the capital.
During this exchange, he addressed a question regarding the geopolitical competition between the US and China.
During the Senate hearing last October, Christensen expressed his concerns about China's influence in South Asia and highlighted the potential for closer military engagement between Bangladesh and the United States as an alternative.
In today's meeting, when asked about defence cooperation, to avoid placing Dhaka amid the competition of major powers, Brent Christensen commented, ''Security-related issues are a field of special interest to me. Before this role, I worked as a senior official on this matter in Washington, and I also have extensive experience working on it in Bangladesh. There is robust military cooperation between the US and Bangladesh, which is continuously strengthening.''
Brent Christensen noted that the US has partnerships with all branches of Bangladesh's defence forces. Both countries are working together on maritime security with the Navy, and building operational readiness and crisis response capabilities with the Army and Air Force through various training and exercises.
The US ambassador stated that the US and Bangladesh have conducted several significant exercises over the past year.
He mentioned engagements such as ''Tiger Shark'' for operational readiness with the Navy and ''Tiger Lightning'' aimed at enhancing peacekeeping, counter-terrorism activities, and medical capabilities with the Army.
To further expand defence cooperation, the US provides about 1.5 million US dollars annually for professional military education for the Bangladesh Army, according to the ambassador.
Brent Christensen stated, ''We are working with them on the moderniation plans and capability enhancements of Bangladesh's military forces, especially on how they can play a broader role in peacekeeping operations and become more effective in meeting domestic security needs. We are also assisting with exploring various possibilities for purchasing military equipment and determining which would be most suitable for the Bangladeshi forces.''
The US ambassador noted that while the budget realities of Bangladesh are important, the ability to integrate new capabilities is also being considered.
Brent Christensen said, ''As I mentioned in the hearing, I am concerned about China's overall influence in South Asia and the US government has taken a clear stance on this. In Bangladesh, I will maintain communication with all friends, whether it be the interim government or the newly elected government. I will clearly highlight the specific risks associated with engagements with China.''
The US ambassador pointed out that the US has various options to meet the military capability needs of partner countries.
He said, ''This includes US's own defence systems, and in many cases, we help identify solutions that are more fitting or comparatively affordable for the needs of partner countries like Bangladesh. Even if there is no suitable system available with the US, we work together with our allies to fulfill those needs.''