We will clearly highlight risks of engagement with China in certain cases: Brent Christensen

In the US Senate hearing on ambassadorial appointments last October, Brent Christensen stated that he would clearly present the risks associated with engagements with China to Bangladesh.

After joining as the new ambassador in Dhaka, he reiterated this point when facing journalists for the first time.

Brent Christensen mentioned his intention to clearly communicate the specific risks related to engagements with China to the interim government or the newly elected government.

On Wednesday afternoon, Christensen discussed various aspects of the relationship between the two countries with several media representatives at the EMK Centre in the capital.

During this exchange, he addressed a question regarding the geopolitical competition between the US and China.