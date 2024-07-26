University admin provides financial compensation to Abu Sayeed's family
The administration of Begum Rokeya University has provided financial assistance to the family of the university's English department student Abu Sayeed who was killed in the quota reform movement.
A team from the university went to Pirganj in Rangpur Friday morning and handed over a cheque of 750,000 taka to Abu Sayeed's parents.
Proctor Shafiqul Islam confirmed the matter.
He said, "In keeping with the directives of the vice chancellor, the university administration is keeping in contact with Sayeed's parents. The VC sir himself is inquiring after Sayeed's family and has pledged to stay by their side. As part of this initiative, assistance of 750,000 taka was handed over to them today."
The support will continue, Shafiqul Islam added.
Also present there along with the proctor were the university's Bangla department head Tuhin Wadud, general secretary of the teachers association Asaduzzaman Mandal, president of the officers association Firozul Islam and others.
Abu Sayeed, English department student of the 12th of Begum Rokeya University was killed on 16 July in Rangpur during the quota reform movement.
The university's vice chancellor has pledged that the university administration will stand by Sayeed's family.