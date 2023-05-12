Rooppur Nuclear Power Plant: Who will bear insurance liability?

The first consignment of nuclear fuel (uranium) for the Rooppur Nuclear Power Plant (RNPP) is scheduled to arrive in Bangladesh from Russia in October. The fuel will be taken to the project area in Ishwardi of Pabna from Hazrat Shahjalal International Airport in Dhaka. Foolproof security will be ensured that time. But it is yet to be finalised who would bear the economic liabilities of any loss due to nuclear incidents while carrying the fuel.

The Bangladesh Atomic Energy Commission already sent a letter to the science and technology affairs ministry in April for insurance regarding any loss due to nuclear incidents.

As per the law, the power project’s operator Nuclear Power Plant Company Bangladesh Limited (NPCBL) will act to ensure the insurance to meet the economic loss due to any nuclear incident. But NPCBL, which is being operated under the Bangladesh Atomic Energy Commission, has said that the power plant is yet to generate income as it has not begun production as yet and so is not in a position to pay premium every year. Considering everything the NPCBL is not in a position to open insurance right now. But the government can take charge of this.