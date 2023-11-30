'Marginalised people should find place in election manifestos'

Marginalised and backward sections of the people have to be brought to the mainstream of politics to achieve the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs).
Although various issues pertaining to these sections of the people are there in the election manifestos, many of those are not resolved.
The election manifestos of political parties include many pledges, but the implementation remains question.
Speakers made these observations at a roundtable at Prothom Alo office in city’s Karwan Bazar on 24 November.
Prothom Alo and Christian Aid in association with European Union organised it titled ‘Election manifesto in the upcoming election and rights of the marginalised people’.
Bangladesh Adibashi Forum’s general secretary Sanjeeb Drong said ethnic minorities have to bring forward to achieve SDG goals. A national policy has to be taken for these ethnic minorities and a law should be enacted to ensure their safety.
Chriastian Aid’s country director Nuzhat Jabin said there are many laws in the country that do not include the marginalised communities.
Steps should be taken so that the issue of bringing forward these communities is featured in the election manifestos of the political parties. It should be monitored how many of the pledges made in the manifestos are implemented and discussion on it should be continued.
Christian Aid’s project manager Mahenur Alam Chowdhury read out the concept paper in the roundtable. He highlighted the demands of the marginalised communities including incorporation of rights of these communities in different laws and policies, amendment of penal code of 1860 for the sake of safeguarding the rights of hijra and transgender communities, ensure their rights to inheritance, amendment in different laws to increase the opportunities for disabled and other marginalised communities, introduction of anti-discrimination law and establishment of minority commission and land commission.
Dalit-Banchito Odhikar Andolon’s international affairs secretary Tamanna Singh Boraik said Dalit people do not even know about the their rights. They work for the country but do not get any recognition in the society.
Jagannath University’s law faculty dean SM Masum Billah said the problem related to the land rights of the ethnic minorities are yet to resolved. The issues of people from marginalised section should be discussed more in politics.
Dhaka University’s development studies department professor Kazi Maruful Islam demanded a parliamentary standing committee on ethnic minorities is formed.
DU women and gender studies department professor Sanjida Akhter said the rights of marginalised communities must be highlighted to achieve the targets of SDG goal.
Jahangirnagar University anthropology department’s associate professor Snigdha Rezwan said while a section of people are being benefitted from various development activities of the government, the people from marginalised communities are being pushed to corner more.
Somporker Noya Setu’s president Joya Shikder demanded reserved seats in the national parliament for hijra and transgender women and men. She said these people still face complexities in availing voter identity card.
Supreme court lawyer Md Tajul Islam, Manusher Jonno Foundation’s coordinator Wasiur Rahman, Nagorik Uddog’s project coordinator Istiaque Mahmud, Bondhu Social Welfare Society’s project coordinator William Topno and Wave Foundation’s project coordinator Aniruddha Roy, among others, spoke at the roundtable.
Christian Aid’s gender equality and social inclusion programme manager Anjum Nahid Chowdhury delivered note of thanks.
Prothom Alo’s associate editor Abdul Quayum delivered the welcome speech while assistant editor Firoz Choudhury conducted the roundtable.