'Marginalised people should find place in election manifestos'

Marginalised and backward sections of the people have to be brought to the mainstream of politics to achieve the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs).

Although various issues pertaining to these sections of the people are there in the election manifestos, many of those are not resolved.

The election manifestos of political parties include many pledges, but the implementation remains question.

Speakers made these observations at a roundtable at Prothom Alo office in city’s Karwan Bazar on 24 November.

Prothom Alo and Christian Aid in association with European Union organised it titled ‘Election manifesto in the upcoming election and rights of the marginalised people’.

Bangladesh Adibashi Forum’s general secretary Sanjeeb Drong said ethnic minorities have to bring forward to achieve SDG goals. A national policy has to be taken for these ethnic minorities and a law should be enacted to ensure their safety.