Jamuna bridge: Nearly Tk 170m toll collected in 5 days

A record 228,047 vehicles crossed the Jamuna Bridge between Sunday midnight and Friday midnight, generating Tk 167,646,550 in toll revenue.

Among these days, the highest number of vehicles crossed the bridge and the highest toll was collected in a 24-hour period between Wednesday midnight and Thursday midnight, marking the busiest day in the bridge’s history.

This information was confirmed by Ahsanul Kabir, executive engineer at the Jamuna Bridge site office.

According to sources at the toll plaza, under normal conditions, around 18,000 to 20,000 vehicles cross the Jamuna Bridge daily. Typically, traffic increases during Eid holidays, but this time, the surge began even before the holiday officially started.

Between Sunday midnight and Friday midnight, over a span of five days, 128,047 vehicles crossed the bridge from its eastern end (Tangail side) toward northern Bangladesh, generating Tk 94,304,600 in toll revenue. During the same period, 87,290 vehicles crossed from the western end (Sirajganj side), collecting Tk 73,341,950 in tolls.