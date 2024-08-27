HC issues rule challenging legality of ECs in two previous terms

The High Court (HC) has issued a rule questioning why the impunity granted in the appointments of the chief election commissioner and other election commissioners in 2014 and 2018 should not be declared illegal.

The bench of Justice AKM Asaduzzaman and Justice Muhammad Mahbub Ul Islam issued the rule on Tuesday after hearing a petition.

A group of 10 Supreme Court advocates – Abdullah Sadiq, GM Mozahidur Rahman, Misbah Uddin, Jobaidur Rahman, Nowab Ali, Azim Uddin Patwary, Sajjad Sarwar, Mojahidul Islam, Mizanul Haque, and AKM Nurun Nabi – filed the public interest petition.

Advocate Mohammad Shishir Monir represented the petitioners during the hearing.