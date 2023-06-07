BSMMU trying to open Super Specialised Hospital haphazardly

It has been eight months since the inauguration of the ‘Super Specialised Hospital’, a hospital meant to provide high-tech technology driven medical treatment to its patients.

However, not only have the authorities at Bangabandhu Shiekh Mujib Medical University (BSMMU) failed to make the hospital fully operational, but they have also failed to admit a single patient in the hospital.

Sources at the health ministry and BSMMU have said, at least four top level meetings have taken place in May about opening the specialised hospital. In the meetings, it was decided that a chief executive officer (CEO) will be appointed for the hospital.

It was also decided that the hospital will be opened before 1 July. Now under pressure, the authorities are trying to open the hospital in a haphazard manner.

The hospital in Shahbag has been constructed to the north of the BSMMU’s Cabin Block and C Block and to the West of Hotel Intercontinental.