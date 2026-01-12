A section of bureaucracy is more influential than advisers: Iftekharuzzaman

Transparency International Bangladesh (TIB) executive director Iftekharuzzaman has said that a section of the bureaucracy is more influential than the interim government’s advisory council.

He said the advisory council does not actually decide which documents it will sign or which decisions it will take.

Instead, those decisions are made by extremely powerful individuals within the bureaucracy.

Iftekharuzzaman made the remarks in response to a query by newspersons at a press conference held at TIB’s office in Dhanmondi at 11:00 am on Monday.

Transparency International Bangladesh (TIB) presented an observation titled “Resistance to Reform in the Drafting of Interim Government Ordinances” at a press conference.

It said that during the interim government, almost all ordinances, with a few exceptions, bowed to the obstructive powers of the influential sections of the bureaucracy, undermining reform.