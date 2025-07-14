Indian media publish false reports over slain Lal Chand: CA press wing

Lal Chand's father's name is Md Aiyub Ali and his mother's name is Aleya Begum. He is survived by his wife Lucky Begum, his sister Fatema, and his son Sohan.

On 9 July, Lal Chand was brutally attacked and beaten to death by a group of assailants in front of Gate No. 3 of Sir Salimullah Medical College Hospital. After his death, stones were thrown at his body.

Footage of the gruesome incident circulated widely on social media, sparking nationwide outrage. A total of seven people have been taken into police custody so far in connection with the killing.