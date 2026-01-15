Govt approves ordinance granting indemnity for July revolutionaries

The government today, Thursday gave final approval to the draft of the 'July Mass Uprising Protection and Liability Determination Ordinance 2026' granting indemnity to the participants in the 2024 July Uprising.

The Council of Advisers gave the approval at its weekly meeting at the Chief Adviser's Office in Dhaka with Chief Adviser Professor Muhammad Yunus in the chair.

After the meeting, Later, Law Adviser Professor Asif Nazrul briefed the media at the Foreign Service Academy here this afternoon, saying the government formulated the ordinance as per its earlier commitment to ensure legal protection for the July Uprising participants.

Noting that the ordinance would be promulgated as law through a gazette notification within the next five to seven days, he explained that the core objective of the ordinance is to grant immunity to July mass uprising participants from activities carried out with the purpose of political resistance during the uprising in July and August 2024.