2 school students among 3 killed in Pabna road accident

Three people, including two school students, were killed and another was injured when a truck overturned onto their van in Sadar upazila of Pabna district on Sunday morning.

The accident occurred in the Bangabari area along Dhaka-Pabna highway, police said.

The deceased are Tasnia and Toha, students of Pabna Cadet Collegiate School in Jalalpur, and the van driver Akram. Details about the deceased could not be known immediately.