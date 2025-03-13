Graduation from LDC group in 2026 as scheduled: Advisory council
The interim government has decided to proceed with the country’s scheduled transition from a least developed country (LDC) to a developing nation, backtracking from the plan to delay the process.
The decision has been finalised at a meeting of the advisory council, chaired by chief adviser Professor Muhammad Yunus. The chief adviser’s press secretary, Shafiqul Alam, made the disclosure at a press briefing at the foreign service academy in Dhaka on Thursday.
Bangladesh is set to officially graduate from the LDC group on 24 November 2026. The interim government was considering delaying the transition, as disclosed by the chief adviser’s special assistant (finance ministry), Anisuzzaman Chowdhury, at a press briefing on Tuesday.
However, press secretary Shafiqul Alam clarified today that the advisory council has decided to move forward with the transition as scheduled. He added that the chief adviser has instructed authorities to begin necessary preparations to address the post-graduation challenges.
“The dignity of Bangladesh will increase further thanks to the transition,” he noted.