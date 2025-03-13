Graduation from LDC group in 2026 as scheduled: Advisory council

Bangladesh is set to officially graduate from the LDC group on 24 November 2026. The interim government was considering delaying the transition, as disclosed by the chief adviser’s special assistant (finance ministry), Anisuzzaman Chowdhury, at a press briefing on Tuesday.

However, press secretary Shafiqul Alam clarified today that the advisory council has decided to move forward with the transition as scheduled. He added that the chief adviser has instructed authorities to begin necessary preparations to address the post-graduation challenges.

“The dignity of Bangladesh will increase further thanks to the transition,” he noted.