Warning signal 4 as Mocha moving towards Bangladesh

Maritime ports of Chattogram, Cox’s Bazar, Mongla and Payra have been advised to hoist local warning signal four instead of lower distant warning two as the 'very severe cyclone' Mocha is now moving towards Bangladesh.

The country’s meteorological department issued this warning on Friday around 3:30 pm in their latest bulletin on cyclone Mocha. Earlier in the morning, the department said the cyclone has turned into ‘very severe cyclone’ from a 'severe' one.