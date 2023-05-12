Warning signal 4 as Mocha moving towards Bangladesh

Maritime ports of Chattogram, Cox’s Bazar, Mongla and Payra have been advised to hoist local warning signal four instead of lower distant warning two as the 'very severe cyclone' Mocha is now moving towards Bangladesh.
The country’s meteorological department issued this warning on Friday around 3:30 pm in their latest bulletin on cyclone Mocha. Earlier in the morning, the department said the cyclone has turned into ‘very severe cyclone’ from a 'severe' one.
According to the bulletin, the very severe cyclone Mocha over central Bay and adjoining Southeast Bay moved north-northeastwards over east central Bay and adjoining area was centred at 12:00 on Friday about 1,005 kms South-Southwest of Chattogram port, 935 kms South-Southwest of Cox’s Bazar port, 965 kms South-Southwest of Mongla port, and 930 kms South-Southwest of Payra port.
Maximum sustained wind speed within 74 km of the very severe cyclone centre is about 130 kph rising to 150 kph in gusts. Sea will remain very high near the storm centre. All fishing boats and trawlers over North Bay have been advised to take shelter immediately, the bulletin warned.