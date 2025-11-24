Earthquake epicentre in Narsingdi: No reason to be panicked over ground cracks

The cracks that have appeared in the soil across various parts of Narsingdi district following the recent earthquake are not a cause for alarm. According to the Geological Survey of Bangladesh (GSB), these fissures did not form as a result of the fault line at the earthquake’s origin or epicentre. These are shallow cracks and pose no geological risk.

A three-member expert team from the GSB inspected several locations in Narsingdi last Saturday, including the epicentre, to assess the geological impact of the earthquake. They examined ground cracks at a minimum of three sites. These fissures range from four metres to a maximum of 30 metres in length and are shallow.

During Saturday’s field visit across various areas of Narsingdi, the GSB team observed that every cracked site was adjacent to a waterbody. They concluded that the pressure exerted by water during the quake caused the surrounding soil to loosen, creating fissures.